Minority MPs in Eastern Region to campaign for Mahama

The Minority leader in Parliament Haruna Idrissu led the minority caucus to the Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern Region.
The purpose of their trip is to campaign for the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.
The three-day visit which started Friday, according to the Minority leader, is to prepare the grounds for former President John Mahama to return to political power and to take assurance from the people on reelecting the Member of Parliament for the Area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko.
They have declared the Asuogyaman Constituency as the latest addition to the strongholds of the NDC assuring of relentless effort to permanently dominate in both Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
The opposition NDC has always garnered the highest votes in Presidential election but the Parliamentary seat keeps swinging between the NDC and ruling NPP.
Addressing residents of Abume, having prayed with the Muslim Communities at the various masques in the constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, berated the NPP government for what he said is the high level of corruption.
He said the latest corruption scandal involving the missing excavators, and hundreds of tricycles belonging to the Northern Development Authority is a litmus test for President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting corruption in the country.
“when he came and said he was going to fight galamsey, little did we know that he wanted to seize peoples assets for his party people to steal. We didn’t know that, it was about coming to seize galamsey, we honestly believed that he was coming to protect the environment and protect our water bodies”.
He added “we didn’t know that he was coming to seize excavators and then for stealing by leading members of his party. If he is not able to handle it, that is his litmus test in respect for rule of law and equality of the law. That open thievery – even the Northern Development Authority, same thievery – if he cannot check it, he cannot check anybody in Ghana”.
The MPs on tour are Haruna Iddrissu (Tamale South), Muntaka Mubarak (Asawase MP also Minority Chief Whip) Queenster Pokua Sawyer (Agona East), Kwabena Mensah Woyome (Kpando South) Okudzeto Ablakwa (North Tongu) Dellah Sowah (Kpando MP) Alhaji A.B Fuseini (Sagnarigu), Betty Kroby,( Afram Plains North), Comfort Doyoe Gansah(Ada), Adam Mutawakilu (Damango MP) , Nana Oye Lithur (former Minister of Gender ,Children and Social Protection), Eastern Regional Women organizer, Shirley Naana Ampem among others.