More NDC members will die if … - Allotey Jacobs predicts

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress -NDC, has projected that several NDC members will suffer stroke and others will die if former President John Mahama declines to contest the 2020 presidential election.
“If John Mahama decides not to contest, we will be highly disappointed, people will faint, people will be shocked, others will get stroke, in fact, others will die…,” he said.
According to Bernard Allotey Jacobs, many are anticipating that the former President will return to lead the NDC in the 2020 polls.
Meanwhile, Former President John Mahama has disclosed that he will sooner than later announce his intention to contest NDC flagbearership and subsequently contest in the upcoming 2020 general election.
Addressing several sympathisers of the NDC during the 9th Unity Walk in the Upper East regional capital Bolgatanga John Mahama noted that he has had the opportunity to discuss the issue with people who have the party’s best interest at heart.
“Sooner rather than later…I think very soon, I would make my political future clear…as I said earlier, I do not want my decision whether to run or not to affect the reorganization of the party,” he said
Former President John Mahama has severally refused to state whether he intends to run for president in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.
However, speaking on Adom FM, Allotey Jacobs said John Mahama’s declaration is belated and it will come as a surprise and disappointment if he fails to contest the flagbearership slot of the party.
Allotey Jacobs claimed that many in the NDC including the Council of Elders and the structures of the party, which President Mahama has consulted have given him the green light to lead the NDC again.
“It’s long overdue, Council of Elders, all the structures in the NDC including those who matter, all the people who pull strings in the party and almost 95% of the people in the party are encouraging him to contest…,” he said.