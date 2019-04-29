NDC, NPP to commence discussions with stakeholders to eliminate vigilantism

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have agreed to commence discussions with stakeholders and experts on the elimination of vigilantism.
In a Communique from the National Peace Council signed by Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of NDC and Freddy Blay, National Chairman of the NPP both have agreed to commence discussions with other key stakeholders and experts.
The release said these stakeholders shall include representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Security Agencies, and Religious Bodies.
The NDC and the NPP had earlier met with the Peace Council on April 9, 2019, at the Central Hotel near the British High Commission in Accra and focussed on terms of engagement and ground rules for disbanding their militia group.
Today April 29, 2019, they met again this time at the Peduase Valley Resort as part of a process aimed at;
1. disbanding vigilante groups operating within or for political purposes
2. prohibiting the ownership, hiring, or utilisation of such groups by the political parties or members thereof
3. cooperating with state agencies and stakeholders in the total eradication of such groups or incidents of vigilantism in the country.
The calls for disbanding of political vigilante groups comes on the back of the violence that marred the Ayawaso by-elections.
A Commission of Inquiry was set up to probe the violence and one of the recommendations of the Commission was to disband political vigilante groups.
The President after calls intensified, requested that the two main parties meet and find solutions to political vigilantism.
After several back and forth, the two parties agreed to meet and did so on April 9 to mainly focus on terms of engagement and ground rules.
Today after an open and exhaustive deliberation, both parties have agreed to commence a discussion on the elimination of vigilantism with key stakeholders and experts.
