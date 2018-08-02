Spio-Garbrah organizes essay contest for NDC Communicators

Various contenders in the yet to be opened flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have designed various means of attracting attention ahead of the opening of the nominations and the main event in November.
While some are using the social media and engaging those who matter in the election to put their messages across, some are also using both the tradition and the social media to put their message across.
One of the contenders who is using both the tradition and social media to channel his message to the targeted delegates is the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah.
In a nicely designed social media flyer, Dr. Spio-Grabrah has outlined several achievements he had chalked for the NDC and the nation Ghana.
The flyers chanced upon by PrimeNewsGhana, which have been headlined: “Contributions of Spio-Garbrah to the NDC”, he enumerated several contributions he had made to the NDC which should compel NDC delegates to give him the nod to lead the NDC and possibly become the President of Ghana in the 2020 elections.
Inscriptions under the flyers are his bid to seek financial support from both party members and sympathizers to donate through mobile money towards his campaign.
On the contrary, the NDC man who is seeking for financial support has advertized in the Daily Graphic of Wednesday August 1, calling for party communication officers to contest in an easy competition on the topic: “Why do you think Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah will be a very good leader for the NDC and a very good President for Ghana”.
The completion, which is opened to all elected communicators at the branch, constituency, regional and national level, is beginning on August 1 and end on August 15, 2018.
Prizes would be awarded to the deserving communicators.
Other members of the NDC including Nadowli-Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin, former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah and Professor Joshua Alabi, among others, have given indications they will contest the flagbearership position in the NDC.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana