These are the 4 shortlisted names for KMA top job

Four persons have been shortlisted for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).
The four are former Manhyia North MP Collins Owusu Amankwah, who scored 91 points after the vetting; Kusi Boafo Thomas, who came second with 64 points; Samuel Pyne with 54 points and Osei Assibey Antwi with 52 points.
The vetting was conducted by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region.
In all nine persons applied for the top job of the KMA.
They include Osei Assibey Antwi, current acting Chief Executive, Sam Pyne, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Collins Owusu Amankwa, former Member of Parliament (MP), Manhyia North, Kennedy Kankam, former MP Nhyiaeso, Kusi Boafo Thomas, Chief Executive Officer for Public Sector Reforms, Atta Poku, Kumasi Metro Urban Roads Director, Kofi Senva, former Presiding Member for KMA and Kofi Owusu-Boateng, former secretary to the Asantehene.