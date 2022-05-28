Wontumi re-lected NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.
The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, to retain his position.
Although the certified results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission, congratulatory messages have already been trickling in for the outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.
Provisional Results
*ZONE 1*
WONTUMI = 115
COKA = 75
*ZONE 2*
WONTUMI = 111
COKA = 112
*ZONE 3*
WONTUMI = 107
COKA =54
*ZONE 4*
WONTUMI = 334
COKA = 241
End of Contest
*Wontumi 667*
*Coka. 482*
Difference 185