2022 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners as Alexander Djiku crowned Player of the Year

By Vincent Ashitey
The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards has been held successfully as Alexander Djiku was crowned Player of the Year.

The Awards night came off Saturday, June 2 at the Grand Arena inside the Conference Centre in Accra saw 

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, won the most awards.

Alexander Djiku won the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.

The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.

AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.

Below is the Full-list of winners

Men's Coach of the Year — Prosper Narteh Ogum (Asante Kotoko)
 
Women's Coach of the Year — Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
 
Female Team of the Year — Ampem Darkoa Ladies
 
Male team of the Year — Asante Kotoko
 
Living Legend Award — Abedi Ayew Pele 
 
Special Fan(s) Award — Porcupine Tertiary (Asante Kotoko)
 
Thumbs up Award — Richard Duah Nsemkyire (Samartex FC)
 
Thumbs up Award — Tom Vernon (Right to Dream Academy)
 
Best African International — Sadió Mane (Senegal/Bayern Munich)
 
CEO of the Year — Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko)
 
Goalkeeper of the Year — Iddrisu Abdulai (Bechem United) 

Most Vibrant Club on Social media — Asante Kotoko

Goal of the Year — Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks FC) 

Home-based Footballer of the Year — Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)

Ghana Premier League GoalKing — Yaw Annor

Women's Footballers of the Year — Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis)

 Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award — Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma)
 
Foreign-based Footballer of the Year — Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC)
 
Footballer of the Year — Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC)