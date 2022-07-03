2022 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners as Alexander Djiku crowned Player of the Year

The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards has been held successfully as Alexander Djiku was crowned Player of the Year.
The Awards night came off Saturday, June 2 at the Grand Arena inside the Conference Centre in Accra saw
Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, won the most awards.
Alexander Djiku won the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.
The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.
AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.
Below is the Full-list of winners
Most Vibrant Club on Social media — Asante Kotoko
Goal of the Year — Mizak Asante (Golden Kicks FC)
Home-based Footballer of the Year — Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC)
Ghana Premier League GoalKing — Yaw Annor
Women's Footballers of the Year — Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis)