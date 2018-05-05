43rd SWAG AWARDS: Isaac Dogboe named Sports Personality of the Year

By Clement Edward Kumsah
Isaac Dogboe
WBO super bantamweight/junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe was adjudged Sports Personality of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana - SWAG at the 43rd Awards Night held on May 4, 2018.

Though Isaac Dogboe captured the world title happening in 2018, 2017 was when he became the number one contender to face Jesse Magdaleno for the title.

Isaac Dogboe defeated Cesar Juarez in Accra and that earned him the bantamweight glory.

Isaac Dogboe was also named Professional boxer of the year.

At the 43rd SWAG AWARDS, Black Star player Thomas Partey was also named the best foreign-based player for his exploits with Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Abbey of Accra Hearts of Oak also won the best local-based player award.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)

2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.

3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year

4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year

5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year

6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player

7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.

8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year

9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year

10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour

11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour

12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady strikes/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year

13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year

14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year

15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year

16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards

17. Alex Asante – Special Awards

18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards

19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards

20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards

21. David Abanga – Most promising Star

22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year

23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year

24. Local Black Stars - National team of the year

25. Isaac Dogboe - Professional boxer of the year

26. Princella Adubea (Ampem Darkoa) - Female Footballer of the year 

27. Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak) - local male footballer of the year 

28. Thomas Partey - foreign based male footballer of the year

29. Aduana Stars - Male club of the year 

