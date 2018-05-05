43rd SWAG AWARDS: Isaac Dogboe named Sports Personality of the Year

WBO super bantamweight/junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe was adjudged Sports Personality of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana - SWAG at the 43rd Awards Night held on May 4, 2018.
Though Isaac Dogboe captured the world title happening in 2018, 2017 was when he became the number one contender to face Jesse Magdaleno for the title.
Isaac Dogboe defeated Cesar Juarez in Accra and that earned him the bantamweight glory.
Isaac Dogboe was also named Professional boxer of the year.
At the 43rd SWAG AWARDS, Black Star player Thomas Partey was also named the best foreign-based player for his exploits with Atletico Madrid.
Thomas Abbey of Accra Hearts of Oak also won the best local-based player award.
Below is the full list of winners
1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)
2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.
3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year
4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year
5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year
6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player
7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.
8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year
9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year
10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour
11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour
12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady strikes/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year
13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year
14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year
15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year
16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards
17. Alex Asante – Special Awards
18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards
19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards
20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards
21. David Abanga – Most promising Star
22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year
23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year
24. Local Black Stars - National team of the year
25. Isaac Dogboe - Professional boxer of the year
26. Princella Adubea (Ampem Darkoa) - Female Footballer of the year
27. Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak) - local male footballer of the year
28. Thomas Partey - foreign based male footballer of the year
29. Aduana Stars - Male club of the year
