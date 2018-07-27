Aduana Stars positive ahead of AS Vita Club clash- Elvis Opoku

Aduana stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has stated that the Ogya boys are in a sense of optimism ahead of their encounter against Congolese giants AS Vita Club.
Aduana Stars registered their first win in the CAF Confederations Cup after beating AS Vita Club 2-1 in Dorma on 18 July 2018.
The win have boosted the Ogya boys chances of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.
However, a defeat in Congo will derail Aduana stars chances of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.
Elvis Opoku has stated emphatically that the Dorma-based club are positive ahead of AS Vita encounter.
“I expect the team to play well and win or at least draw the match, we have the needed materials to do so,” he told footballmadeinghana.com
“AS Vita are very good side and they have experience than us since they have played in this competition for many years but I believe in my team and I think Aduana can get at least a point”
"I am not making the trip because I have 2 yellow cards. I am very confident that my colleagues will return with at least a point.”
