AFCON 2019: Black Stars departs to Egypt

The Black Stars have left their training base in Dubai en route to Egypt for the 2019 AFCON.
Africa's flagship football tournament kickstart today, June 21 with host nation Egypt squaring off with Zimbabwe in the opening match at 8:00pm.
The Black Stars will be hoping to better their fourth placed in the 2017 AFCON edition, and have been pooled in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
Ghana will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25 in Ismailia, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.
Squad List:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).
Defenders
Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)
Midfielders
Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland)
Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain)
