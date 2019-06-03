AFCON 2019: Profile of Andy Yiadom

Andrew Yiadom (born 2 December 1991) is a professional footballer who plays for Championship club Reading and the Ghanaian national team. He plays as a full back or winger.
Yiadom was born in Holloway, London. He started his career in the youth team of Watford but wasn't offered a professional contract at the end of his scholarship.
He signed for Conference Premier club Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2010. He only stayed for one season at Hayes before moving on to newly promoted Conference Premier club Braintree Town in August 2011, following a trial at League Two club Bristol Rovers. Yiadom scored seven goals by January 2012.
He was signed by League Two club Barnet on 31 January 2012. He made his debut for the Bees on 18 February 2012 in a 2–1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town, coming on as a substitute for Mark Hughes. He scored his first goal for the club on 10 March whilst coming on as a substitute in a 2–1 win against Port Vale.
Yiadom scored three goals in 31 appearances during the 2012–13 season.
Yiadom joined Barnsley in May 2016 for a free transfer, on a two year contract. He made 32 appearances for Barnsley in his first season, helping them retain Championship status impressing at right back.
On 10 August 2017, after rejecting two bids from Premier League side Huddersfield Town, Barnsley agreed a fee with Huddersfield (believed to be around £3 million) for the signing with the player to undertake a medical to complete the move, however, on 18 August 2017, the move collapsed and Yiadom returned to Barnsley.
On transfer deadline day 31 August 2017, Yiadom had agreed to join Premier League side Swansea City, however on 1 September it was announced that the paperwork submitted for the move had not gone through before the 23:00 BST transfer window deadline and the move was thus not sanctioned, leading Yiadom to return to Barnsley.
He was made Barnsley captain during the 2017–18 season.
On 17 May 2018, Yiadom agreed to join Reading at the end of his contract, joining up with the Royals on 1 July after signing a four-year contract.
Yiadom was born in England to Ghanaian parents. He was called up to the English national C team, and was named their player of the year in 2015.
In November 2016 he was called up to the Ghanaian national team. He made his debut for Ghana in a 1–0 defeat to Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
He has made five appearances for the Black Stars.