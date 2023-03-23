AFCON 2023Q: Salisu a doubt for today’s match against Angola

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is a doubt for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Southampton defender suffered an injury during the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, causing him to miss six games.
Although he returned to the team in their recent Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, his participation in Thursday’s match with Angola is doubtful, according to Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.
The coach believes that the game might come too soon for the 23-year-old defender.
“There’s been some concerns about him in the last few weeks. There’s been some injury difficulties over the last two weeks. He only played last week and his club has used him sparingly because of some of the issues so this is one that we have to consider.
“He will be the only doubt from the squad that we have and this what we have to determine and think about tonight and tomorrow,” said the Black Stars coach.
Hughton also affirmed the availability of goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott who sustained a toe injury on Tuesday evening after a goalpost fell on him during training as declared earlier by the Ghana Football Association.
“Wollacott is fine and ready for tomorrow.”
The rest of the squad are fully fit including Kingsley Schindler who replaced Tariq Lamtpey.
The team will have their final session on Wednesday evening before hosting their Angolan counterparts on Thursday at 4 pm local time at the Baba Yara Stadium as both nations aim to extend their unbeaten run in the qualifiers having earned four points apiece.
The return leg will take place in Luanda on Monday.