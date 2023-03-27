AFCON 2023Q: Semenyo starts as Chris Hughton names Black Stars XI for Angola tie

Antoine Semenyo has been rewarded for his goal against Angola last week at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Bournemouth striker who scored the only goal in the first leg has been handed a starting berth in place of Inaki Williams as the Black Stars take on Angola in the reverse fixture of the 2023 qualifier.
Chris Hughton come has further given the nod to Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo, and Salis Abdul Samed for today's 4:00 pm clash.
The changes were largely influenced by the absence of some key players who did not make the trip to Luanda as a result of injury.