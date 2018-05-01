FIFA gives $10m to African teams participating in Russia 2018 World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has secured $10 million from FIFA to help all the five African Countries that will play in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
CAF President Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, promised earlier this year to help the African participants prepare adequately for the tournament.
FIFA will give each of the five countries participating in the tournament an amount of $2 million advance each on World Cup prize money to pay player bonuses before the tournament in Russia.
This means, each African side will have $4m to prepare for the World Cup.
FIFA has now agreed for Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia to be paid $10m in advance to help "settle beforehand the question of bonuses”, says CAF.
The timely financial boost from FIFA adds to the $2.5m grant CAF will give the five countries representing the continent - the first time CAF is supporting its sides at the World Cup.
The 32 federations sending teams to the World Cup get $1.5 million each from FIFA to prepare, plus at least $8 million in prize money after the tournament.
The winner of the World Cup gets $38 million.
This initiative is the first time CAF is directly involved in trying to help African countries excel at the tournament as various problems in the past affected the teams from Africa.
