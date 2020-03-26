Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus Prince Charles, the Queen's son and the first in line to the British throne,…

Coronavirus cases in South Africa jump to 709 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa have risen to 709,…

African Triathlon Sprint Cup called off General secretary of Ghana Athletics Association Bawa Fusieni has disclosed…

SA president announces three-week lockdown South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced in a live televised…

VIDEO: Bernard Arthur denies Hearts of Oak 'disrespectful' comment Benard Arthur has rubbished reports that he has accused Hearts of Oak of…

Profile of Black Satellites coach Abdul-Karim Zito In today’s profiling, our focus is on the Head Coach of the Ghana Under-20s,…