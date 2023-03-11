Andre Ayew misses penalty in Nottingham Forest defeat to Tottenham

Andre Ayew was denied by Fraser Forster from the penalty spot in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs.
The visitors were tailing by a 2-goal deficit in stoppage time and the Ghanaian international was given the opportunity to reduce the deficit for his side after Dejan Kulusevski was deemed to have handed the ball in the box.
However, the former Al Sadd forward's tame effort was saved by Fraser Forster as Antonio Conte's side picked the maximum points.
The defeat means Forest stay 14th but their cushion over the bottom three has been cut to three points while Tottenham are now six points clear in fourth place after Harry Kane’s brace.
Kane has now scored 20 Premier League goals in six different seasons, a feat only Sergio Aguero (six) and Alan Shearer (seven) have achieved in previous years.
Tottenham thought they had the lead in the second minute after Richarlison smashed the ball into the roof of the net, but a lengthy VAR check showed the Brazilian to be off-side.
Kane scored the first goal in the 19th minute, heading home a cross from Pedro Porro, before scoring a penalty sixteen minutes later after Joe Warrall brought down Richarlison in the box.
Despite some improvement from Forest in the second half, Spurs were still dominant, and managed a third in the 62nd minute. Richarlison’s first cross to Son Heung-min was intercepted by Warrall, but the second found the feet of the winger, who made space for himself past Serge Aurier, and slotted it into the bottom corner.
Forest managed to score their sole goal in the 81st minute, with Felipe and Worrall capitalising on a Fraser Forster mistake for their consolation.
The visitors were also awarded a late penalty due to a handball from Dejan Kulusevski, but Forster saved Andre Ayew's shot from the spot.