Appointment of a normalization committee in Ghana

Following the recent meeting between FIFA and the government of Ghana officials and the Head of the FIFA/CAF Liaison Team for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the GFA situation, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalization committee for the GFA. The appointment was as a result of the withdrawal of of petition to liquidate the GFA by the government of Ghana.
The appointment of the normalization committee means the suspension of the GFA will consequently not take effect.
The normalization committee’s mandate will include the following tasks:
- To run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana;
- To review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes, and;
- Once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.
The normalization committee shall be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by a joint FIFA/CAF mission to be deployed to Ghana as soon as possible.
All members of the normalisation committee must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee.
The normalization committee will act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections.
Read also:Black Stars will camp in Ethiopia to cut cost-Dan Kweku Yeboah
The specified period of time during which the normalization committee shall perform its functions shall expire when all of the above-mentioned tasks have been properly fulfilled, but by no later than 31 March 2019.
Source: fifa.com