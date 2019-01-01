Asamoah Gyan believes boxing is currently ahead of football in Ghana

Football is regarded as the passion of the nation since independence, but for the Skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, Boxing is currently ahead of Football.
According to the all-time top goalscorer in Ghana football, the level of football currently in the country has gone down and its even difficult to assess how things go by.
"The level of football is down and if I assess things I do not understand how things go about. I think Boxing is currently ahead of football because if the National team is playing the love you see from the fans is totally lost,,-he told Asempa Fm
However, Gyan also touched base on how he feels about Ghana football.
"The situation in Ghana football makes me sad anytime I sit back and see what is happening," he added
"We have a lot of talents in this country and we shouldn't let those players go waste. We were all happy with the work [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] did but that is the repercussion because I have a friend who has lost the chance of signing for a club in Europe due to the situation in Ghana", he ended.
