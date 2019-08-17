Asante Kotoko outdoor Strike kits

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have officially outdoored their new Strike kits for the upcoming season.
The Porcupines on Friday, August 16 unveiled three sets of jerseys at a ceremony held at the Manhyia Palace Garden.
The Porcupine Warriors have the all red, all white and green and black colours for the 2019/2020 season.
Speaking at the event, administrative manager for the club Lawyer Sarfo Duku stated there is a big improvement in the quality and quantity of the new kits as compared to the previous one.
He also urged the fans of the club to purchase the kits for the club to get more gains in the sponsorship.
In 2018, the Ghana Premier League giants announced their three-year kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company.
The partnership sees the Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company the Reds with items which include tracksuit, training kits and training Equipment.