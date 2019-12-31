Ashanti Gold SC sign former Heart of Lions captain Frank Akoto

Former Heart of Lions defender Frank Akoto has sealed a move to Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC.
Ashanti Gold signed the defender popularly known as ‘Aziz’ as a free agent to beef up their defence.
The 22-year-old who is often compared to Aziz Ansah signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and will be the last player to arrive at the Len Clay Stadium in the decade.
Having spent seven seasons with Lions, Akoto is expected to compliment Ashanti Gold’s defence as they hope to win the league title this campaign.
The Lions defender has a rich vein of experience as he was recently part of the national U-23 side, the Black Meteors.
He was very instrumental for the team in the just ended Normalization Committee (NC) Special competition as they ended the tournament with most clean sheets in both tiers.
Akoto is versatility as he can play both as a centre back and a right-back would be great addition to the Ashgold squad.