Ayew to join Palace on a permanent deal

Crystal Palace are close to signing Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew on a permanent contract, according to Sky sources.
The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations, from which Ghana were knocked out on Monday night following a 5-4 loss to Tunisia on penalties.
Ayew spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League, making 25 appearances and scoring twice for the Eagles.
He reached 58 caps for his home country, scoring in a 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau last Tuesday that sent them through to the round of 16.
Ayew originally signed for Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017 and scored 12 goals in 58 appearances before signing a season-long loan deal with Palace on transfer deadline day last summer.
His brother Andre, also a Ghana international, also returned at Swansea in the summer after having spent the last campaign on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.
