Prime News Ghana

Barcelona to sell Camp Nou naming rights to raise money for coronavirus fight

By Vincent Ashitey

For the first time in its 63-year existence, Barcelona’s stadium will have a formal name after the club announced plans to sell next season’s title rights and hand the proceeds to charitable activities and the fight against coronavirus.

The Camp Nou, which means the new ground, became the de facto name of Barça’s home after it was inaugurated in 1957, later rubber-stamped in a members’ referendum. Now it will get a “surname” as the club seeks a sponsor for 2020-21 – a first step towards the sale of the naming rights as construction begins on a new 105,000-capacity stadium which they hope to have completed on the same site in the next four years. The current Camp Nou is Europe’s largest football stadium.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus will not affect $1bn investment in women's game - FIFA