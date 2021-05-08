Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga Champions for ninth straight season

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions for a ninth successive season, with Hansi Flick set to bow out with another title under his belt.
Domestic dominance in Germany was confirmed on Saturday before kicking a ball in anger, with RB Leipzig slipping to defeat at Borussia Dortmund.
That result was enough to ensure that Bayern headed into a meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach later in the day with a prestigious prize already safely wrapped up.
Bayern's record in 2020-21
The Bavarian heavyweights have flexed their muscles again in the current campaign, with none of their rivals able to stay with them.
The title race has been taken down to the final few games, but Bayern have looked comfortable for much of the season.
Four defeats have been suffered through 31 fixtures, but 22 victories have been secured - three more than any other side has managed at this stage.
That record has helped to keep their noses in front, with any slight stumbles being shaken off.
