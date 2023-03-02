betpawa Premier League: Aduana FC held by King Faisal, Kotoko return to winning ways

League leaders Aduana FC dropped points at home as they were held 0-0 by King Faisal at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.
The two-time champions were hoping to record another win at home but King Faisal frustrated them all afternoon and held them to a scoreless draw.
King Faisal blew the chance to take the lead inside 35 minutes after Samuel Adom Antwi missed from the spot as Joseph Addo saved his penalty kick to keep the leaders in the game.
The first half ended goalless, but Aduana FC were the better side in the second half as they kept pushing for the opener.
Benjamin Asiedu saved the day for King Faisal as he pulled a brilliant save in the 86th minute to deny Zakaria Mumuni a late winner.
The home side kept pushing but King Faisal held their nerves to pick a vital home point.
League champions Asante Kotoko defeated Bechem United 1-0 on Matchday 19 of the betPawa Premier League to keep their home record intact.
Enock Morrison scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net with a sublime strike to beat Bechem United goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Daari.
The win takes Asante Kotoko to the second spot in the League log with 31 points – five points behind Aduana FC who were held by King Faisal.
Bibiani Gold Stars scored two first half goals as they continued their impressive run in the League with a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at Bibiani DUN’s Park on Wednesday.
Abednego Tetteh grabbed a brace as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute before adding the second goal on the stroke of half time.
The Bibiani lads are now level on points with 4th placed Bechem United who lost to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.
In Berekum, Collins Ameyaw scored in the second half to hand Berekum Chelsea a 1-0 win over FC Samartex 1996 at the Golden City Park.
Accra Lions FC left it late to beat Karela United 2-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park. Abass Samari scored in the 20th minute to give Accra Lions a well-deserved lead but Samuel Atta Kusi leveled matters for the home side before the break. Substitute Dominic Amponsah who came on for Seidu Bassit repaid the coach by netting the winner with two minutes remaining as Accra Lions returned to winning ways after going three games without a win.
Sampson Eduku scored yet again as Tamale City came from behind to snatch a point against Legon Cities at the El Wak stadium. Eduku netted in the 49th minute to cancel Kofi Kordzie's 37th minute opener as the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
Finally at the Theatre of Dreams bottom placed Kotoku Royals stunned Dreams FC 3-0 to register only their 4th win of the campaign. The newly promoted side made good use of the second half opportunities as they scored through Collins Kudjoe and Andy Francis Kumi. Kudjoe opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a nice effort before Andy Francis Kumi continued with his fine form to score his fifth goal in six games for the club.
With ten minutes to end the exchanges, Collins Kudjoe got his brace to seal the win for Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams.