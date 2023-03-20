Black Stars: Chris Hughton signs contract until December 2024

Chris Hughton has signed a contract to lead the senior national team, the Black Stars until December 2024.

This was revealed at his unveiling ceremony held in Kumasi, Monday, March 20, 2023.

His contract runs concurrently with that of his two assistants - George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United manager has been in charge of the team since February 2023, following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association.

Chris Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.

Chris Hughton's first task is Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifiers doubleheader against Angola this week.

Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader in search of a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January next year.