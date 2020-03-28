Black Stars coach CK Akonnor exhibits benevolence as Ghana battles Covid-19

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has extended a helping hand to the less privileged in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
As a way of giving back to society, CK Akonnor has shared hand sanitizers to hawkers in Accra to help them protect themselves against the Covid-19.
Ghana's case count now stands at 137 with four deaths and two recoveries.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo on Friday announced restrictions in certain parts of Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region.
The President in a late night address to the nation on March 27 said the restriction will last for two weeks.
The action is backed by the recent passed Restrictions Act.
The restrictions takes effect from Monday, March 30.
Effective 1am on Monday, I have imposed restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan area and Kumasi area for two weeks”
According to the President, this will help scale up steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic.