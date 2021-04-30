Black Stars schedule for 2022 AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers revealed

The Ghana Football Association has announced the programme line up for the Black Stars from now until the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Ghana have qualified for a record ninth Africa Cup of Nations tournament on the spin and are set to battle other African giants in the continental showpiece scheduled for Cameroon in June 2022.
The Black Stars will also begin the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in June this year – with an aim to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in Russia. The Black Stars are paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.
Here is the full activity list of the Black Stars: