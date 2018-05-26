Black Stars to depart Ghana for Japan/Iceland friendly today

The Black Stars are set to depart Ghana today, for their double-header friendlies against Japan and Iceland.
The Black Stars started training on Tuesday, May 22, at the Legon Presec Park and wrapped up on Friday, May 25, 2018.
In all, eleven out of the twenty-one players called up for the games were present.
Maritzburg United goalie Richard Ofori, as well as France-based Lawrence Ati Zigi, were the two goalkeepers who turned up for the training session.
The other players were Nicholas Opoku, Nana Ampomah, Attamah Larweh and Emmanuel Boateng.
The rest were Isaac Sackey, Rashid Sumaila, Afriyie Acquah and Lumor Agbeyenu.
The team is expected to leave Ghana on Saturday, May 26, 2018, for Japan where they will play the Japanese national team on 30th May before moving to Iceland for the other clash on 7th June.
The other ten players will join the Stars camp in Japan.