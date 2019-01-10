Boxer Deontay Wilder reveals the other side of his life

WBC heavyweight Champion of the World Deontay Wilder, 40-0-1 (39 KO's) has revealed the other side of his life people don't know about.
The American boxer affectionately called Bronze Bomber took to his social media to disclose what plans he has for this new year.
The 33-year old last year was challenged in the ring by British boxer Tyson Fury with the fight ending in a controversial draw.
Fury, 30, have other plans for the year and he wants to be in the ring as soon possible. He, however, is calling for another shot at the WBC title holder.
“I’m just maintaining my fitness really. I’m [as] fit now as I was then, same kind of thing" the Gypsy King told BT Sport
“I’m ready to fight. Wilder, let’s get the fight made, don’t s*** yourself now mate!”
