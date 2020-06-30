Breaking: 2019/2020 football season cancelled

The 2019/2020 football season have been cancelled, PrimeNews can confirm.
The cancellation comes after a meeting today were the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council met to deliberate on the football calendar after months of no footballing activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from GFA read: The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.
The Ghana Football Association in March suspended all football activities following a directive by President Akufo-Addo.
The country's football governing body were of the hope that a point in time it will be safe to play football again, but restrictions imposed on football activities have been a hindrance.
READ ALSO: Covid-19: GFA to benefit from FIFA's $1.5 billion relief fund
In a related development, the start date of the AFCON 2021 has been rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The AFCON 2021 initially scheduled for January/February 2021 has been moved to January/February 2022.
The tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon will now take place from January to February 2022.
This latest development comes after CAF’s Executive Committee held an online conference on Tuesday to decide the future of the competition.
Football activities on the continent and around the world have been halted for the past three months by the coronavirus pandemic, affecting the qualification matches for the tournament which were to be held in March and June with four rounds of qualifiers to play.