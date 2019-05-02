Prime News Ghana

BREAKING: Richard Commey beefs up his team with Keith Connolly

By Vincent Ashitey
IBF champion Richard Commey has beefed his camp with Keith Connolly as he bids to form a formidable team squad to keep hold of the World title for a long time.

Commey has signed with renowned boxing manager Keith Connolly who manages an array of boxers which include Daniel Jacobs, Adam Kownacki, Sergey Derevyanchenko and Marcus Browne.

In a post sighted by Primenewsghana on his social page, Commey revealed that Keith Connolly will be working alongside his longtime manager Michael Amoo-Bediako,  contrary to reports he has ditched him.

"I am really excited to announce that Keith Connolly will now be working alongside my longtime manager @Mickey_Moo to take my career to the next level, everyone knows Keith’s expertise and together they will form a formidable team 👊🏿"

The 31-year Bukom native boxer claimed the world title from Russian Isa Chaniev in Texas after stopping him in round 2.

He is expected to mount the ring in June to defend his title with a yet to be named challenger.

 