BREAKING: Richard Commey beefs up his team with Keith Connolly

IBF champion Richard Commey has beefed his camp with Keith Connolly as he bids to form a formidable team squad to keep hold of the World title for a long time.
Commey has signed with renowned boxing manager Keith Connolly who manages an array of boxers which include Daniel Jacobs, Adam Kownacki, Sergey Derevyanchenko and Marcus Browne.
In a post sighted by Primenewsghana on his social page, Commey revealed that Keith Connolly will be working alongside his longtime manager Michael Amoo-Bediako, contrary to reports he has ditched him.
"I am really excited to announce that Keith Connolly will now be working alongside my longtime manager @Mickey_Moo to take my career to the next level, everyone knows Keith’s expertise and together they will form a formidable team 👊🏿"
The 31-year Bukom native boxer claimed the world title from Russian Isa Chaniev in Texas after stopping him in round 2.
