CAF CC: Felix Annan confident ahead of Coton Sport clash

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan reveals that the outfit will prepare rigorously for the tricky encounter against Coton Sport in the CAF Confederations Cup play-off round.
The Kumasi-based club have been handed a tricky draw to face Cameroonian heavyweights Coton Sports in the final play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Kotoko defeated Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya before qualifying to the play-off round of the competition.
However, the Porcupines Warriors shot-stopper said the competition keeps getting difficult as it progresses and knowing the pedigree of the opponent, they will prepare meticulously for the clash.
Read also:CAF CC: Kariobangi chairman eulogizes Kotoko keeper Felix Annan; says "he is one of the best in Africa"
“We are aiming very high in the competition”, Annan told Asantekotokosc.com. “We know that the competition will get tougher as we progress. We don’t expect the second qualifying round games to be of the same quality as the playoffs.”
“We will prepare very well for Coton Sport because we knew already that the teams from the Champions League have high pedigrees than the one we met earlier," he added.
"We knew from the very day we eliminated Kariobangi Sharks that we needed to keep improving so to overcome our opponent in the playoff. We are very much aware of where we are and what we need to do to survive the round.”
The winner of both legs will advance to the group stages of the competition. Kotoko last played in the group stages of the competition in 2008.