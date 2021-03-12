CAF goes to the polls today

Patrice Motsepe will become president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the South African will run unopposed in elections in Morocco today, March 12, 2021.
The elections will be held during the 43rd General Assembly of the continental governing body in Rabat, Morocco.
Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has withdrawn his candidacy from the CAF Executive Committee elections.
Kurt Okraku told a meeting of Executives of WAFU Zone B on Thursday in Rabat that he was withdrawing from the race to help foster unity in the zonal body.
This means his competitor, Niger’s Djibrila Hamidou, the man who replaced former Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi as both WAFU Zone B and CAF Executive Committee Member will run unopposed.
There are 15 Executive Committee slots available to be filled at the elections. Friday’s CAF elections could signal changes in the top hierarchy of CAF’s decision-making body following the 2-year ban handed to President Ahmad Ahmad by FIFA for breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
Find below the various candidates and the positions being contested for:
FIFA positions for CAF elections 2021
Arab/Luso-Spanish speaking group
- Hany Abourida
- Gustavo Ndong Edu
- Khireddine Zetchi
- Fouzi Lekjaa
English-Speaking group
- Lamin Kaba Bajo
- Nicholas Mwendwa
- Walter Nyamilandou
- Wallace Karia
- Amaju Melvin Pinnick
- Kamanga Ndanga Andrew
French speaking group
- Constant Omari Sélémani
- Mathurin De Chacus
- Gbèzondé Kossi Akpovi
- Mamoutou Touré
Women position
- Lydia Nsekera
- Isha Johansen
CAF Exco seats:
UNAF
1.Wadie Jary (Tunisia)
WEST A
- Mamadou Antonio Souaré (Guinea)
- Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia)
WEST B
- Djibrilla Hamidou (Niger)
CENTRAL ZONE
- Adoum Djibrine (Chad)
- Seidou Mbombo Njoya (Cameroon)
CECAFA
- Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti)
- Isayas Jira (Ethiopia)
COSAFA
- Feizal Ismael Sidat (Mozambique)
- Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles)
- Maclean Cortez Letshwithi (Botswana)
- Arthur De Almeida E. Silva (Angola)
CAF EXCO Women seat:
- Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros)
- Patricia Rajeriarison (Madagascar)
- Lawson Hogban Latré-Kayti Edzona (Togo)