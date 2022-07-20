Prime News Ghana

CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies drawn in Group B

By Vincent Ashitey
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghana Women's Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have discovered their opponents after the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers was held today.

Ampem Darkoa who have been pooled in Group B will be facing Burkina Faso's USFA, Athleta FC of Togo and Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens FC.

READ ALSO: CAF approves Ampem Darkoa Ladies Women´s Champions League 2022 participation

The Ghanaian champions will start their journey to the main CAF Champions League from the 13th of August.

A place in the final will see them qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises of AS Abidjan, Espor of Benin and Nigeria's AS Police.

The tournament will be held in Ivory Coast, with the best two from Zone B qualify for the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Below is the draw:

 

 