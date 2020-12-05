CAFCC: AshantiGold booted out of tournament by Salitas FC

AshantiGold's campaign in the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup came to end on Saturday night after a 2-1 defeat to Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.
Milovan Cirkovic made four changes to the Miners starting XI that drew the first leg in Obuasi.
Goalkeeper Bailo Mohammed, Kwame Moses, Abdul Bashiru and Mark Agyekum where given the nod ahead of the goalkeeper Robert Dabo, Roland Amouzou, Eric Esso and Empem Dacosta.
The Miners started the game better of the two sides and nearly found the opening goal in the 4th minute through Appiah Maccarthy, but the midfielder's free-kick hit the woodwork.
The home side took control of the later on game and breached the visitor's defence to score the first goal courtesy Olivier Boissy to get an early advantage.
Olivier Boissy doubled the home side's advantage but David Abanga reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time.
AshantiGold came into the second half seeking for the all-important goal that will seal qualification to the next phase of the competition but despite throwing caution to the wind, Salitas FC remained resolute as the referee brought an end to the game hat the Stade Du 4 Aout.
The Miners hopes of semi-final target in this year's competition suffered a blow as they have been kicked out in the preliminary round in the campaign.