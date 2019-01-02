CAFCC: Kotoko defender Agyemang Badu targeting Coton Sport scalp

Asante Kotoko central defender Agyemang-Badu expressed optimism ahead of the club’s meeting with Coton Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup.
After beating Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round, the Porcupine Warriors have been pitted against the Cameroonians for a ticket to the group stage.
Coton Sport, who have moved into the Confederation Cup following their elimination from the CAF Champions League, will host the first leg between January 11 and 13 next year before visiting Kumasi for the second leg between January 18 and 20.
"The fans should keep supporting us as we travel to Cameroon for the first leg tie next month," Agyemang-Badu told Kickgh.com
"We'll strive to do our best to qualify to the next round of the competition [CAF Confederation Cup]"
"Our dream is to eliminate Coton Sport in the playoff round to make it to the group stages"
Agyemang-Badu joined Kotoko from second-tier side Phar Rangers this year.