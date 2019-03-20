CAFCC Draw: Nkana meet CS Sfaxien as Zamalek play Hassania Agadir

The draw for the quarter-final of CAF Confederation Cup has been revealed at a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt this evening.
The pick of the pack saw Nkana FC welcome Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien. Zamalek will be taking on Hassania Agadir, with Gor Mahia hosting RS Berkane and the last game will see Etoile Sportif Sahel playing Al Hilal.
CAFCC draw in full:
Nkana vs CS Sfaxien
Etoile Sportif Sahel vs Al Hilal
Zamalek vs Hassania Agadir
Gor Mahia vs RS Berkane
The 1st leg of the tournament will take place on 7th April with the second leg being played a week later(14th April).
READ ALSO: CAF outlines 10 key facts ahead of quarter-finals draw