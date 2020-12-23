CAFCL: Al Hilal snatches vital win against Kotoko in Accra

Sudanese side Al Hilal on Wednesday showed their quality as they defeated Asante Kotoko by a slim margin in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.
Vinny Bongonga second-half strike was all that the visitors needed as they picked up the vital 1-0 win over the Porcupines at the Accra Sports Stadium to give them the advantage heading into the second leg on January 4, 2021 in Omdurman.
Al Hilal started the game on the front foot and nearly found the opener in the 7th minute but their attacker missed from two yards. The away side were the better team as they created some decent chances but failed to open the scoring in the opening 45 minutes.
The Kotoko team looked disorganized through the first half.
The Porcupines after the recess failed to find the spark to match Al Hilal free-flowing football.
Wahab Adams gifted the ball to Al Hilal and had Imoro Ibrahim to thank as he headed the ball away for the visitor's corner kick.
The Sudanese almost broke the deadlock from the resulting corner but Razak Abalora came to Kotoko's rescue.
Minutes later Vinny Bongonga broke the virginity of the game in 70th minute. He tapped home to hive in side the crucial away goal. They held onto the led to pick up the all-important win in Accra.
How both teams lined up
Kotoko
Razak Abalora (GK), Christopher Nettey, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, Wahab Adams, Imoro Ibrahim, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Abdul Latif Anabil, Godfred Asiamah, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), William Opoku Mensah, Kwame Opoku
Al Hilal
(GK)Ali Abu Ishirin, Mohammed Artiq, Mohammed Wataara, Muid Abideen, Faris Abdallah, Nasirdeen Shageel, Abu Aqil Abdallah, Nazar Hamid, Eid Muqadam, Walid Shaala, Mohammed Abdul Rahman