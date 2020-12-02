CAFCL: Kotoko's plea falls on deaf ears

Asante Kotoko's request for fans to be allowed into the Accra Sports Stadium for their CAF Champions League return leg against FC Nouadhibou have fallen on deaf ears.
Kotoko wrote to the Government of Ghana to allow 20,000 fans for their CAF assignment this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Communications Manager of the Porcupines, Moses Antwi-Benefo, has revealed that their dialogue with government didn't go according to plan.
READ ALSO: CAFCL: Togolese referee to handle Kotoko-FC Nouadhibou match
Although he believes fans play a significant role in the game and granting them access to the Stadium will aid the club in their quest to kick out the Mauritania side, Moses Antwi-Benefo agreed that 'life is more important than football.'
“Our engagement with the COVID Taskforce team revealed that they aren’t ready to take things for granted," Communications Director of the club, Moses Antwi Benefo told Kumasi based Silver FM.
"They insist we continue to play our matches behind closed doors. so we have agreed.
“It would have been wonderful with the fans, the excitement and the buzz. The presence of supporters cheering the boys would have buoyed the players to perform above themselves.
“But human lives matter so we have agreed to play behind closed doors,” he concluded.
Football has been played behind closed doors in Ghana since the start of the league season, after government went back on an initial agreement to allow 25% capacity at all league venues.
The Porcupines on Sunday were held by Mauritanian side Nouadhibou to a 1-1 away draw in their 2020-21 CAF Champions League opener and they have it all to play for in the reserve fixture this week.
Osman Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half but Hemeya Tanjy hit back for the hosts in the preliminary round first leg fixture at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya.
Asante Kotoko play FC Nouadhibou at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 5 at 3:00 pm.