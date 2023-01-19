CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies fight back to beat Sudan

The Black Galaxies of Ghana on Thursday recorded a 3-1 against Sudan at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui in the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN).
It was not easy for Ghana as they had to fight back from a goal down to restore parity and eventually win the game.
Sudan took the lead after 32 minutes following a well-worked move that was finished off by Al-gozoli Nooh.
The Black Galaxies managed to equalise before the break courtesy Konadu Yiadom to force the first half to end in a stalemate.
While both Ghana and Sudan had a goal ruled being ruled out after the recess, the Black Galaxies scored twice through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu to secure a 3-1.
Ghana had to play the latter stages of the game with ten-men following DanielAfriyie Barnieh's red card.
Courtesy of the win today, Ghana stands a very good chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the CHAN 2022 tournament.