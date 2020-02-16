Check out Kotoko starting line up against AshantiGold

Coach Maxwell Konadu has made two changes to the starting lineup against Dreams FC last week as he names his squad to face Ashgold in Kumasi this afternoon.
Collins Ameyaw starts in place of the injured Adom Frimpong and there is also a place for Naby Keita as Maxwell Konadu names his squad to face Ashgold this afternoon.
Kwame Baah HAS maintained his place in the posts and centre back Abdul Ganiyu makes his return from a long injury layoff with a place on the bench as Maxwell Konadu throws out a strong bench that has Augustine Okrah, Richard Arthur and Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Naby Keita returns up front after missing the last two fixtures due to injury.
The Porcupines go into a must-win clash with Ashgold in the Ashanti Derby in day-10 of the Premier League campaign.
STARTING XI | Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Martin Antwi, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), William Opoku Mensah, Naby Keita
SUBS | Felix Annan, Abdul Ganiyu, Matthew Cudjoe, Richard Arthur, Augustine Okrah, Kingsley Effah, Adams