Clubs are not happy with the format of the Normalization Committee' special competition- Medeama PRO

Communications Director of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has revealed premier league clubs are not happy with the stop-gap competition format introduced by the GFA Normalization Committee.
The Normalization Committee had unveiled plans and modalities of organizing the Special Competition to fill the void caused by the halt on all local football activities since June 2018.
This competition involves all sixteen (16) and forty-eight (48) clubs in the Premier and Division One League respectively.
After a meeting yesterday involving premier league clubs, the administrators are convinced by the format of the tournament by the Normalization Committee.
"We’ve written down some recommendations to the Normalization Committee and we’ve sent it to them but we’ve not had any reply," Akoto revealed on Happy FM.
"Format of the special competition is one of the reasons we met. We believe the committee needs to take a second look at it again. If we are normalizing things then we must do things right. As Premier League clubs, we don’t believe the format for this competition is the best way to start."
Despite football returning in the country, club administrators want things to be done right by the Normalization Committee.
"We don’t want to jump into any competition simply because we missed football and we want to play. The clubs want the return of football but we must do things in the right order."
"We'll be meeting with the Normalization Committee today."
It is unclear at this point whether the Normalization Committee will consider the position of the Premier League clubs with Division One clubs also waiting in the wings to tow a similar line.