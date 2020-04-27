Coronavirus: Spain's health minister not expecting football to return before summer

Italy allows Serie A sides to resume training on May 18 Serie A sides will be allowed to return to individual training on 4 May and…

I'm rather grateful than regretful - Clifford Aboagye Clifford Aboagye has opened up on his career path so far and says he…

Clifford Aboagye eyes debut Black Stars call-up Former Ghana U-20 star Clifford Aboagye is eyeing a call-up to the senior,…