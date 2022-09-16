Create a hostile environment for RC Kadiogo - Kotoko coach urges fans

Asante Kotoko boss Seydou Zerbo has urged the club's fans to come out in full force when they play RC Kadiogo in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie.
The Porcupine Warriors have one leg in the next stage of the competition after beating RC Kadiogo by a lone goal on Monday in Burkina Faso.
Speaking ahead of the return fixture which takes place on Sunday, the Kotoko coach has called on the supporters to troop to the Sunday and create a hostile atmosphere for their opponents.
“It’s a big game and the difference will be the supporters. Everywhere you go in Europe you will see the supporters being the number twelve man so if they really have the team at heart, then they should be here on Sunday,” he said.
He, however, advised against complacency despite Monday's win.
“I know Kadiogo very well, their system of play is always to attack, however we need to be focused throughout the ninety minutes.”
Kotoko beat Burkinabe champions RC Kadiogo in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie thanks to Isaac Oppong’s last-gasp goal on Monday.
The winger scored in the 92nd minute to secure a 1-0 win after Kotoko had missed several chances.
The second leg comes off Sunday, at 3pm with the winner facing the winner of the clash between Gaborone United and AS Vita Club in the second round.
Kotoko are hoping to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2006.