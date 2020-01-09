Don Bortey is not part of my team - Great Olympics coach

Great Olympics coach Prince George Koffie says Bernard Don Bortey is not part of his plans for the season.
According to Koffie, he has not set sights on the former Hearts of Oak attacker since taking over from Nii Armah.
“When I came to the team I never met Don Bortey. I have never trained Don Bortey. Don Bortey is not part of my team, so you are making a mistake,” Koffie stressed when asked about the whereabouts of the Ghana Premier League legend.
Bortey last month said that fans of Great Olympics should watch out for him in the 2019/20 season but the attacker according to the coach Koffie is yet to report to training.
“Yes, I am Great Olympics player and ready to play for them, watch out for New Don Bortey,” he told West End Radio
Ghana Premier League returnees Olympics are yet to find their feet in this season's campaign after losing the opening round of matches.
Defeat against the likes of AshantiGold and Aduana Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium respectively have seen them lying at bottom of the log.
They play as guest to Bechem United on Sunday, Jan 12 at the Bechem Park in matchday 3.