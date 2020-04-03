Drogba and Eto'o slam 'Covid-19 test trials on Africans'

Two African football legends have condemned comments by two French doctors who recently suggested, in a TV discussion about medical trials for Covid-19, that they be used on Africans first.
Didier Drodga said that the suggestion was taking "African people as human guinea pigs," adding in another tweet that "Africa isn't a testing lab":
Former Cameroonian football Samuel Eto'o called the doctors "assassins".
The doctors' comments were also criticised by ant-racist groups and many others commenting online.
The 1 April clip from French TV channel LCI featuring Dr Jean-Paul Mira and Dr Camille Locht has been widely shared online.
In it Dr Mira, from Cochin hospital, proposes that a medical trial for Covid-19 should be carried out in Africa as it had been done in studies relating to Aids:
" If I can be provocative, shouldn't we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatments, no resuscitation? A bit like it is done elsewhere for some studies on AIDS. In prostitutes, we try things because we know that they are highly exposed and that they do not protect themselves."Dr Camille Locht, from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), agreed with Dr Mira, saying:
"You are right, we are in the thinking of a parallel study in Africa to use this same approach with BCG placebos."Watch the controversial segment below: