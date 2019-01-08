EFL Cup: Kane's penalty gives Spurs advantage over Chelsea

Tottenham registered a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of EFL Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Harry Kane's goal proved the difference - it was awarded with the big help of VAR after England international had been originally flagged offside. From that moment on, it was a brilliant rearguard performance from Spurs, who kept Chelsea at bay. We'll do this all again on January 24 at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea started brightly as Hudson-Odoi got involved on the edge but it fizzled out. Spurs were on the counter with a long ball over the top Christensen which got Son sprinting in behind. There was a 50-50 battle for the ball and both tumbled to the ground, Spurs screamed for a foul but nothing was given. VAR had a look but saw nothing wrong.
The hosts had another attack as Son dropped back for Trippier to swing one in. He found Kane with his back to goal. In a flash, Kane took on a bicycle kick and made great contact from 12 yards. Kepa scampered across to make a comfortable save.
Penalty
Spurs played a long ball over the top which found Kane racing through on goal. Kepa came flying out his goal and flatten Kane. There were screams for a penalty but an offside flag was up. VAR was checking the offside while center referee had his hand to his ear for two minutes while they assessed the lines on the pitch. The lines showed he was just about level with Azpilicueta’s foot and a penalty was awarded. Without dramas, Kane stepped up and fired it home to hand Spurs the lead.
Off the crossbar
Chelsea went close to getting the leveler right on half-time. Hudson-Odoi floated in a half-volley cross-shot that caused Gazzaniga to scamper back towards his line. He went for a full stretch and tipped the ball onto the crossbar and it dropped down in the six-yard box. Alderweireld reacted quickest to hoof it clear.
In the second half, Spurs combined well with a brilliant play. Eriksen and Son linked in midfield to find Kane about 30 yards out. He wasted no time in smashing a drive towards the far corner and Kepa had to stretch at full-strength to palm it away from the goal.
The Blues responded through Kante who picked the ball about 25 yards out and tried to swerve one towards the far corner. Gazzaniga had to move to his feet quickly to scamper across and bundle the ball away.
Credit: futaa