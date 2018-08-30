Matthew Amoah appointed coach of NAC Breda

Former Ghana international Matthew Amoah has been appointed coach of Dutch club NAC Breda Youth side.
The 37-year old will work with the club's developmental side after a successful completion of his paperwork.
He is expected to start work officially on September 1 and will be focused on shaping the attackers of the club's U19.
Amoah who was prolific during his time with NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie scored 56 goals in 128 outings.
He is a household name in Ghana football after helping the Black Stars qualify for their first ever World Cup in 2006.
Mathew Amoah joins the like of Otoo Addo, Hans Adu Sarpei, John Painstil and several other retired Ghanaian footballers who have all delved into coaching.