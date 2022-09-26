Faith Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa to win Women’s Premier Super Cup

Faith Ladies put up a spirited performance to emerge winners of the 2022 Women’s Premier Super after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-1 in a thrilling final at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Saturday.
League Champions Ampem Darkoa took the lead through Mary Amponsah in the 15th minute but Maafia Nyame grabbed the equaliser inside the 63rd minute.
After 90 minutes of action, the game moved to extra time where Maafia Nyame grabbed her second of the day in the 120th minute before Jennifer Kankam Yeboah registered the winner minutes later as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the Accra-based side.
Police Ladies defeated Fabulous Ladies 4-3 in the third place match to earn the bronze medal.
Faith Ladies took home GH¢15,000 while Ampem Darkoa Ladies earned GH¢8,000 while Police Ladies were rewarded with GH¢5,000.
It was double delight for Faith Ladies as their player Maafia Nyame won the most Valuable Player of the tournament while her compatriot Beauty Abena Julius emerged as the tournament’s best defender.
With eight (8) goals in the tournament, Fabulous Ladies’ Princess Owusu ended as the top scorer, while Mary Neequaye of Faith Ladies emerged as the best goalkeeper.
Faith Ladies Head Coach, Raymond Fenny also went home with the Best Coach award.
All the individual award winners are entitled to a plaque and a cash prize of GH¢500.