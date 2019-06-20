Fatma Samoura appointed FIFA General Delegate for Africa

Football's world governing body and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have appointed FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” in light of recent governance issues on the continent.
Her tenure is a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.
An official statement from CAF read:
CAF and FIFA have agreed to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.
Ms. Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with President Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include amongst others:
- To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures,
- To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions;
- To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF;
FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent where the passion for football is so prevalent.
During this period, Fatma Samoura will stay Secretary General of FIFA and will delegate her functions within the FIFA administration in accordance with the relevant internal regulations. The Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved this exceptional and temporary measure.
